<p class="bodytext">The 2025 edition of the Nature inFocus Festival will bring together photographers, filmmakers, researchers and policymakers to share conservation stories. This year’s theme, ‘Blurring boundaries’, highlights the inherent connection between the human and natural worlds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speakers such as Sudhir Shivaram, Aathira Perinchery, Vidya Athreya, Romulus Whitaker, Janaki Lenin and the Bedi Brothers will discuss wildlife photography, behavioural ecology, conservation action and natural history filmmaking.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ‘Photography Awards Exhibition’ will showcase striking wildlife images from around the world, while screenings of ‘Wild Tamil Nadu’, ‘Cauvery: A River of Life’, and other films will feature Indian conservation stories. The festival will also host homegrown sustainable initiatives. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On November 15-16, at Jayamahal Palace. For schedule and tickets, visit festival.natureinfocus.in/2025</span></p>