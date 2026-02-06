<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 12 per cent of the 3,686 landowners have agreed to part with their land for the formation of the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project, official data shows.</p>.<p>Developed commercial sites and transferable development rights (TDR) certificates have emerged as the most preferred forms of compensation among the five options offered by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).</p>.<p>The project requires 1,810 acres of land, owned by 3,586 farmers and private individuals. So far, 430 landowners, covering a total extent of 212 acres, have given their consent for acquisition.</p>.<p>Those who have agreed include Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivas.</p>.500 lifts, 1,000 escalators planned as Bengaluru metro expands to 175 km.<p>The development marks a significant step forward for the BDA, which has struggled to implement the project for nearly two decades. In October last year, the state cabinet approved five compensation options for landowners, including cash, TDR, additional floor area ratio (FAR), and developed residential or commercial sites.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar handed over compensation certificates to a few landowners and reviewed the project, which is proposed to connect Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road on the city’s outskirts.</p>.<p>During the review meeting, attended by Jarkiholi and BDA Chairman NA Haris, officials presented the recently finalised detailed project report (DPR).</p>.<p>Shivakumar directed officials to expedite land acquisition and was informed that tenders for civil works for one of the three packages — between Tumakuru Road and Ballari Road — would be floated by the end of March.</p>.<p>LK Atheeq, Chairperson of Bengaluru Business Corridor Ltd; Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department; and Major Manivannan, Commissioner, BDA, were also present.</p>.<p><strong>Service upgrade</strong></p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated a newly established Tapal (mail) centre at the BDA office, aimed at ensuring timely responses, improved monitoring, and quicker resolution of public grievances.</p>