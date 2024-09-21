Need-based stress interventions can help wellness of public sector employees: Study

Bengaluru: A recent study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) has found that tailored stress interventions for public sector employees can significantly reduce stress levels and improve self-care strategies.
The study, conducted on 30 employees from the Land Resources Development Department in Bengaluru, involved designing a stress intervention programme based on the participants' feedback. The programme included activities such as yoga, role plays, and interactive workshops.
The results revealed that approximately 23% of participants reported improved health satisfaction, while around 33% perceived a better quality of life following the intervention.
The study also highlighted that stress perception and coping strategies vary between individuals, underscoring the need for customised, need-based stress management interventions in the workplace.
Speaking to DH, Dr Latha Krishnamurthy, Associate Professor in the Department of Mental Health Education at Nimhans, said understanding the specific challenges and stressors faced by employees is vital.
"Educational background, gender, age, working conditions, and job nature — all contribute to different stress experiences, which require personalised stress management approaches,” she said.
The study reaffirmed the positive impact of time management, effective communication, regular breaks and personal time, all of which help manage stress, handle negative feedback and boost work efficiency.
Dr Krishnamurthy further stressed the importance of workplace stress awareness. “We had to first educate participants about stress. While there is 'good stress' that motivates individuals to achieve their goals, it can easily turn into distress, which hampers productivity and well-being,” she explained.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:24 IST