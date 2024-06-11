Neighbours clash over tying volleyball net in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A minor clash between neighbours in South Bengaluru on Sunday over the tying of a volleyball net turned into a physical altercation, leaving some of them injured. They have been admitted to a hospital.
The Thalaghattapura police have registered two separate cases regarding the incident.
Police said the argument occurred on Sunday evening. The neighbours had a history of quarrels.
On Sunday, the argument over the volleyball net tied near the road escalated into a physical altercation. The police were notified following the registration of a Medico-Legal Case (MLC).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar confirmed that two cases were registered based on a complaint and a counter-complaint.
"The case and counter-case were registered concerning a physical altercation within the Thalaghattapura police station limits on Sunday evening,” the senior officer told DH. “The investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken.”
Published 10 June 2024, 22:04 IST