Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab man goes to Russia on student visa, ends up 'recruited' in Army, says family

The family of Buta Singh from Chak Kanian Kalan village in Moga claims that he is among many men, especially from north India, who have been 'deceitfully' pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are now seeking the Centre's help for their safe return.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 10:59 IST
India NewsPunjabRussia-Ukraine war

Follow us on :

Follow Us