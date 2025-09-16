Punjab man goes to Russia on student visa, ends up 'recruited' in Army, says family
The family of Buta Singh from Chak Kanian Kalan village in Moga claims that he is among many men, especially from north India, who have been 'deceitfully' pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are now seeking the Centre's help for their safe return.
Urgent action needed! 14 more Indians have been forced to join the Russian army and fight at the front-lines of the Ukraine war. 9 stuck, 4 missing & 4 deceased. Received their SOS messages on social media. Will escalate to Foreign Ministry to ensure their safe… https://t.co/XWG6odNvwGpic.twitter.com/ZObErAWh00