Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nepalis in Bengaluru share accounts of burnt houses and businesses

The current situation in Nepal was expected due to the growing corruption, shared Nikhil Agarwal, a Nepali citizen and owner of the Bamey’s chain of restaurants.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 20:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us