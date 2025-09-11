Donald Trump told Benjamin Netanyahu that striking Hamas inside Qatar was not wise: Report

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his decision to target Hamas inside Qatar wasn't wise, the <em>Wall Street Journal</em> reported on Wednesday, citing senior administration officials.</p><p>Trump made the comments during what the Journal described as a heated phone call on Tuesday after the attack.</p><p>According to the newspaper, Netanyahu responded that he had a brief window to launch the strikes and took the opportunity. A second call between the men later on Tuesday was cordial, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had proven successful, the <em>Journal</em> reported. </p>