Never thought I would see new Parliament building in my lifetime, says former PM Deve Gowda

Recalling his tenure as the chief minister of Karnataka, and as prime minister after landing in Delhi, he said, he had never thought that he would last this long in politics and had never thought he would see a new Parliament building in his lifetime. 'It is an indication of this nation's steady progress and the deepening of its democracy.' The new Parliament building has more seats in the chambers of the two Houses and will in the near future see India represented better, Gowda said, adding, 'at this juncture of moving into a new House, being one of the senior most members, I would like to say four things to my younger colleagues.' Parliament has to be made use of for debates and not as a stage for protests, the former PM said.