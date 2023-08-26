New elevated walkway at Bengaluru airport

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has opened a new elevated walkway that connects Terminal 1 of the airport to the P4 parking area.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Bengaluru airport, said the 420-metre walkway provides easier access for passengers and visitors at the airport who are either walking towards T1 or the P4 parking area.
The new walkway comes with amenities that include travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators, BIAL said in an official statement on Friday.
The design of the walkway has also prioritised accessibility, making it senior citizen- and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility)-friendly. BIAL said the fully covered, "all-weather" walkway has a safe pedestrian corridor and adequate lighting throughout the night.