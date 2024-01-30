Bengaluru: New entrance, statue unveiled at Parade Ground

Bengaluru: A new entrance gate was unveiled at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, a prominent marker in Bengaluru’s history and venue of national events and annual parades, on Monday.
At 66-foot-wide and 20-foot-high, the grand entrance gate comes with a seven-foot iron frame statue of the legendary Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, flanked by the insignia of the Southern Command and Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. The gate was unveiled by Lieutenant General KS Brar AVSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area.
The project to install the gate was led by Major General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, GOC, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, and completed in about eight weeks. A defence statement described the new gate as an embodiment of “the discipline of effort” that defines the Indian Army.
Lieutenant General Brar remembered the services of Field Marshal Manekshaw and noted the significance of the ground as a venue of events of national significance.
Plans are underway to engage the local community through military displays, educational programmes and guided tours, to foster a deeper understanding of the Army and the historical context surrounding the Parade Ground, the statement said.