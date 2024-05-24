New firm takes full charge of garbage collection in Bengaluru

The BBMP on Thursday modified the functions of some of its departments, leaving solid waste management entirely to the newly created Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).
This means the BSWML, spun off as a separate entity from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2021, is now fully responsible for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation, and processing of solid waste on the lines of Bescom and BWSSB. The changes will come into effect from June.
In an internal memo, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced the integration of the solid waste management cell into the newly formed Health and Sanitation (H&S) Department. The H&S division will be led by a special commissioner, an IAS officer, with support from a joint commissioner of KAS rank. Consequently, the BBMP will no longer maintain a separate solid waste management cell.
Published 23 May 2024, 20:27 IST