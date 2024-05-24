New firm takes full charge of garbage collection in Bengaluru

The BBMP on Thursday modified the functions of some of its departments, leaving solid waste management entirely to the newly created Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

This means the BSWML, spun off as a separate entity from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2021, is now fully responsible for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation, and processing of solid waste on the lines of Bescom and BWSSB. The changes will come into effect from June.