'New scam in market': Bengaluru-based company faces flak over charging Rs 1,500 for hugging trees

Shinrin yoku is a Japanese term for Forest Bathing that most naturalists and commoners relate with. It is an authentic practice that individuals adapt seeking therapeutic relaxation— while escaping from the daily rut of life. Hugging the trees is considered as one of the purest forms of mental healing that engages all human senses.

The website of Trove Experiences further said that the forest bathing activity will be hosted on April 28 while it also has a "What will you get" section under promotional video which shows people holding hands while walking through parks. In this section, the company claimed of providing a guided forest bathing walk inside the beautiful Cubbon Park in Bangalore; Open rounds of sharing and listening to help attain different perspectives; and Soulful activities that engage your senses to help you destress.

However, social media users slammed the company and its approach towards the tree hugging activity, which is not an asset belonging to anyone, but a part of nature that is for all. One user who identifies as AJayAWhy on X shared the screengrab of the advertisement by Trove, and wrote: "Babe, wake up! There's a new scam in the market."