New Senior Air Staff Officer for IAF Training Command

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Tejbir Singh assumed office as Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), on Sunday.
The Air Marshal was commissioned in December 1988 in IAF’s flying branch and has flown more than 7,000 hours in all combat airlift roles.
A Qualified Flying Instructor and an alumnus of the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, he has held, during his 36-year career, various important command and staff appointments, including Air Attaché to Bangladesh.
He was the recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal in 2010 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018.
The Ministry of Defence said the Air Officer has been a pioneer in the induction of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in the IAF and establishing the first Special Ops Squadron aimed towards joint operations. He is credited with various trials and concepts on the Super Hercules, including the distinction of holding the record for landing at the world’s highest airstrip at Daulat Beg Oldi, Ladakh, at 16,614 ft.
He has commanded an important frontline airbase supporting the Northern sector and in his last assignment at the Air HQ, was responsible for all air mobility operations, including supporting nation-building tasks and international deployments.
Published 03 September 2024, 00:44 IST