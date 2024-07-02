NGO opposes widening of road in Bannerghatta National Park

An NGO has urged the Forest Department to assess the violation of norms in the widening of a six-foot road in the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) to 50 feet.
In a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust said that the upgradation of the road was "illegal and unauthorised", and in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
Vivek GS, coordinator of the NGO, said that the Thattekere-Bagganadoddi Road via Uraganadoddi was six-feet-wide, as recorded in the Madeshwara State Forest notification. He said the legal public right of way (PRW) of six feet was allowed to continue as per the rule.
However, the letter said, the walking path has been widened to around 50 feet and black-topped. Further, no documents were available to provide details with regard to the widening of the road.
He noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, through a circular, has directed that new roads should not be proposed within the national parks and sanctuaries.
The NGO sought a thorough site inspection and urged the chief wildlife warden to pass appropriate orders to dismantle the constructions, recover the forest land and restore the road to its original status. It has also demanded action against officials responsible for the violations.
Published 02 July 2024, 03:11 IST