NGO pitches bamboo use and plantation to make Bengaluru carbon-neutral

Can Bengaluru become carbon-neutral by planting bamboo in huge numbers and using it in everyday construction? A city-based sustainable living NGO mooted it as a solution at a design festival on Monday.
The non-profit exhibited a model of ‘The Bamboo City, Bengaluru’ at an art centre on M G Road, and discussed the potential and challenges of such an intervention. The panel discussion comprised a BBMP special officer and experts from forestry, wood science, environment, and design.
Bengaluru is on the global network of C40 Cities. It is a commitment by metropolises to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. But Bengaluru can become carbon-neutral by 2030 itself if it adopts bamboo with urgency alongside other interventions under its Climate Action Plan, believes architect Neelam Manjunath, who leads The Bamboo City project.
Bamboo’s qualities were displayed at the exhibition. One culm (aerial stem) of bamboo can produce enough oxygen for a person. It absorbs 35% more carbon dioxide than other hardwood trees. About 1.7 lakh new constructions are proposed to come up in Bengaluru by 2030, and replacing 30% of concrete and steel with bamboo in these projects can cut down carbon emissions by 3 million tonnes.
“Bamboo is strong. It can bend. It is durable in different weather conditions. It grows rapidly,” Neelam says why bamboo is a sustainable choice for making everything from bus shelters to fencing and gazebos.
Neelam is the CEO and founder of Centre for Green Building Materials and Technology (CGBMT), the NGO spearheading The Bamboo City project. CGBMT is being assisted by an advisory committee comprising environmentalists, bureaucrats, wood scientists, architects and related experts.
BBMP struggles for space
For the project to take off, Bengaluru would need to increase its bamboo cover. Preeti Gehlot, BBMP Special Commissioner, Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FECC), said BBMP plants 1 or 2 lakh saplings every year and struggles to find space for that.
According to panellist Ramakrishna Hegde, professor, College of Forestry, Ponnampet, lake bunds, stretch along stormwater drains, and new layouts and parks can be considered for bamboo plantation after scientific surveys.
“The bamboo cover should not be more than 1/3rd of the green cover in Bengaluru. We have arrived at this number to preserve the local biodiversity,” says Neelam. She feels negotiating tenurial rights to carry out bamboo plantation can be a bigger issue.
Public acceptance is key
The panel said such an intervention needs public acceptance. Neelam reasons, “People fear that bamboo roots grow deep and damage buildings. It’s a myth. Another fear is that bamboo is a fire hazard. It is no different from other woods on this front.” The backing by civic agencies is, thus, critical, she says. During the panel discussion, the BBMP officer extended support to the project as a plug-in to the city’s Climate Action Plan.
“As an architect, I have been using bamboo in buildings and products for 25 years. Now, I want to extrapolate the proof of concept to the city-level. Innovative concepts are the need of the hour,” says Neelam, proprietor, Manasaram Architects, near Jakkur.