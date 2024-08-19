NIA names two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Al-Hind ISIS module case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named the two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru in the Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS module case.
Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, both residents of Thirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga, were named in the case relating to a major terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and other jihadi activities, as per the Central agency.
“They were involved in a larger terror conspiracy of ISIS and had been absconding until they were arrested on April, 12 2024. In its second supplementary chargesheet filed in the conspiracy case RC-04/2020/NIA/DLI, NIA has charged the duo under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act. So far, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted in the case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru City police on January, 23 in 2020,” the NIA said.
The Central agency claimed that the investigation revealed Taha was self-radicalised and had, in turn, radicalized and recruited Shazib and others.
“In 2018, Taha was introduced to online handler Bhai alias Laptop Bhai and went on to introduce Bhai to Mehaboob Pasha, who had formed the Al-Hind Trust in collaboration with his family members in Gurupanapallaya, Bengaluru City. Pasha was also responsible for passing on an online handler link to Khaja Mohideen, who had joined Al Hind Trust along with his associates to promote ISIS terrorist activities in India," said NIA.
“Further, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib had harboured the accused Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem, as per the NIA investigations. Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem later murdered Wilson SSI of Tamil Nadu Police, at the Kaliyakavillai check-post at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, with a pistol provided by Mehaboob Pasha. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the agency added.
Published 19 August 2024, 14:37 IST