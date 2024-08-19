NIA names two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Al-Hind ISIS module case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named the two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru in the Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS module case.

Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, both residents of Thirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga, were named in the case relating to a major terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and other jihadi activities, as per the Central agency.

“They were involved in a larger terror conspiracy of ISIS and had been absconding until they were arrested on April, 12 2024. In its second supplementary chargesheet filed in the conspiracy case RC-04/2020/NIA/DLI, NIA has charged the duo under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act. So far, a total of 18 accused have been chargesheeted in the case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru City police on January, 23 in 2020,” the NIA said.