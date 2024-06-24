Auto driver's daughter makes her NIFT dream comes true

Bengaluru: Rajeshwari G, daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Bengaluru, has secured admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru campus. She secured the 78 rank in NIFT 2024.
Rajeshwari was a student of St Joseph's Convent School, Bengaluru, and had scored 91 per cent in her class 12 board exam. She underwent training at DQ Labs.
"I had to overcome a lot of challenges to do well in these exams. But I was able to with the support of my parents and mentors at DQ Labs," Rajeshwari said.
