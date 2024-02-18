Nimhans to host 2nd edition of ‘Mental Health Santhe’ 

Bengaluru: Nimhans is set to host the second edition of ‘Mental Health Santhe’, a fair dedicated to promoting awareness about mental health issues.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday at the institute’s convention centre and will gather various stakeholders from the fields of mental health and suicide prevention.
“The programme will bridge the gap in the community’s mental health needs since a large number of people with mental issues do not seek appropriate treatment due to social stigma and lack of awareness. It aims at providing information on the various treatment options available in the domain and through this, create awareness among the public,” Nimhans said in a statement.
To effectively communicate the message of mental health awareness, Nimhans has prepared pamphlets and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material, including comic strips. Besides providing information, close to 75 stalls at the event will also have interactive activities and games to engage the attendees.