Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nine suffer eye injuries in Bengaluru on first day of Deepavali

A 48-year-old man sustained eye injuries from an "atom bomb" cracker blast and received treatment.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 22:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 22:44 IST
Bengaluru newsfirecrackersDiwalieye injury

Follow us on :

Follow Us