<p>Bengaluru: At least nine eye injuries were reported in the city on the first day of the three-day Deepavali festival. </p><p>Five people with firecracker injuries were taken to Narayana Nethralaya in Rajajinagar and four others to Minto Ophthalmic Hospital. </p><p>An 11-year-old boy suffered a grievous injury to his eyes due to a 'Bijli' cracker. According to doctors, it was a self-inflicted accident that happened while the boy was bursting crackers. </p><p>At Minto Hospital, two boys, aged 12 and 14, who suffered eye injuries caused by firecracker explosions, were treated and discharged. A 48-year-old man sustained eye injuries from an "atom bomb" cracker blast and received treatment. </p><p>A three-year-old boy sustained eye injuries and is undergoing treatment at Narayana Nethralaya. The other four were treated and discharged, hospital sources said. </p>.<p>"Many children injure their eyes while bursting firecrackers. Parents should be cautious. Children should wear simple protective glasses while lighting crackers. In case of any eye injury, they should visit an eye hospital immediately, without delay," said Dr Narayan Shetty, Director of Narayana Nethralaya. </p>.<p><strong>24/7 helplines</strong></p>.<p>Minto Hospital has made extra arrangements for the treatment of cracker injuries. It has also set up 24/7 helplines — 080-26707176/26706221 and 9481740137. </p>