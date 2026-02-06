<p class="bodytext">An arts village in Bidadi, about 1.5 hours from central Bengaluru, has announced plans to offer its space free of cost for rangapravesha, the debut full-length solo recital by a classical dancer. The option is <br />available only on weekdays.</p>.<p class="bodytext">NeeRav Arts Village will provide its 40x25 ft stage, a lawn seating area with floor mats, a music system, and a cottage for the artiste’s use on the day of the performance. A dining space for about 20 people is also available free of cost, but the cost of hosting the ceremonial meal will have to be borne by the artiste.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the two weeks since the announcement, the venue has received roughly 15 calls and 30 messages enquiring about rangapravesha opportunities, mostly from Bengaluru, with some from Mysuru and Kolar.</p>.Bengaluru’s winter of art brings freedom, memory and urban life to the fore.<p class="bodytext">Founder Ravi Gandikote says the idea came in response to Bharatanatyam dancer Sandhya Udupa’s recent podcast, in which she expressed concern about the growing commercialisation of rangapravesha and its implications on students who cannot afford lavish ceremonies. According to Preeti Banerjee, an Odissi dancer who also runs a performance venue in Koramangala, grand rangapraveshas in Bengaluru can cost Rs 4-5 lakh. “It can also be done in a simple manner. The choice really rests with the parents, the artiste, and the guru,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Write to info@neeravartsvillage.com.</em></span></p>