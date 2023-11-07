No hoax: BBMP's clarification on property tax text messages  

Over the past week, many Bengalureans received an SMS asking them to pay their property tax, which many mistook as hoax, given the increasing cybercrime incidents.
However, BBMP officials, on Monday, confirmed that it was an official message.
“Property tax is the primary source of revenue for the BBMP and critical for the functioning of the BBMP and its service delivery. We kindly request all owners to pay their property taxes promptly. To facilitate this, the BBMP is sending SMS messages and notices to individuals with arrears or overdue property taxes,” a statement by the Palike said.
The civic body appealed to the public to pay their taxes. Citizens can also pay online at https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in/. In case of any queries, the public can call the helpline 1533.