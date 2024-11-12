Home
No more demolition drives to clear drain encroachments: BBMP

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said he had asked all zonal commissioners to submit an affidavit related to encroachments on stormwater drains in their respective jurisdiction.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 23:13 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 23:13 IST
