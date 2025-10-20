<p>Bengaluru: Residents of Munnekolala in East Bengaluru staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the construction of a new road connecting Vagdevi Vilas School.</p><p>They said students were struggling to commute as the existing road was in a deplorable state and unfit for vehicles. Protesters also questioned how the government continued to approve new construction projects when the road itself did not exist.</p><p>Some participants wore T-shirts with the slogan #RebateTax. “If the government cannot build the road, it should stop collecting taxes. We’ll construct it ourselves,” they said.</p>.'Bengaluru drowning both literally and morally': Vatal Nagaraj leads bullock cart protest over civic mess.<p>Munnekolala and neighbouring areas have been among the loudest voices against poor road infrastructure in recent months, particularly highlighting Panathur Road, Balagere Main Road, and Vibgyor High School Road.</p>.<p>Residents also pointed out that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the now-dissolved Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had approved several high-rise projects without ensuring adequate road connectivity.</p>.<p>They said the quality of life in the area was rapidly deteriorating and urged the government to look beyond central Bengaluru to address the civic woes of the city’s growing tech corridor.</p>