Norm violations: BBMP shuts down 10 more restaurants  

Bengaluru: Continuing its drive against establishments that are running without following norms, the BBMP on Monday shut down 10 restaurants, including a rooftop cafe in JP Nagar. This is the third day of inspection by health officials.
So far, the BBMP has shut down over 40 food and beverage establishments across eight zones under its limits.
On Sunday, the BBMP inspected 173 establishments and issued notices to 74 of them. The crackdown began after fire erupted at Mudpipe Cafe, a hookah bar in Koramangala, earlier this week.