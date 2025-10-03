Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner orders revamp of waste management

<p>Bengaluru: P Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner, has directed officials to overhaul the waste management system after finding garbage piled up along roadsides in Banaswadi and Subbayyanapalya.</p>.<p>Kumar instructed immediate clearance of black spots and asked marshals to track down offenders dumping waste indiscriminately. "In areas where black spots are frequently observed, marshals have been directed to conduct night patrols to identify offenders and levy penalties,” the corporation said in a statement.</p>.BSWML seizes over 9,000 kg of single-use plastic.<p>He also told solid waste management officials to improve their methods and ensure effective disposal. Warning of strict action, Kumar said officers and staff would be held accountable if waste management does not improve.</p>