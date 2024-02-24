Now, scan QR codes at metro stations for info about feeder buses

Bengaluru: Here's something that would cheer up metro passengers looking for affordable last-mile connectivity options.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced QR code services at 40 metro stations that passengers can scan to get information about feeder buses, including their timings, live-tracking and so on.
The QR code service went live on February 19, and 2,000-3,000 passengers have started using it daily, according to the BMTC.
After scanning the QR code, passengers need to select their metro station. The webpage will show the feeder buses available from that station, their departure timings, map and live location.
The BMTC operates 158 buses on 46 feeder routes covering 43 metro stations. Between 90,000 and one lakh passengers use the feeder bus service daily, according to the BMTC.
The BMTC currently operates nine metre-long minibuses on the metro feeder routes. In addition, it has invited tenders to lease 120 electric buses on a per-kilometre basis. These nine metre-long midi-buses will be procured under the National Clean Air Programme and will be deployed on the metro feeder routes, the BMTC said.
The corporation plans to run a total of 300 metro feeder buses in the near term.
In January, the BMTC's checking staff collected Rs 7.35 lakh from 3,696 ticketless passengers and booked conductors for dereliction of duty. They also detected 477 men for occupying seats reserved for seats and fined them Rs 47.700.
Short-loop metro every 3 mins
Starting February 26, Namma Metro will run short-loop train services between Majestic and Garudacharpalya every three minutes between 8.45 am and 10.20 am on all working days (except weekends and general holidays).
This will help commuters travelling towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura metro stations, the BMRCL said.
Further, the first metro train from Majestic towards Challaghatta, Whitefield, Nagasandra and Silk Institute will start at 5 am on all days (except Sundays).
Currently, the first train from Majestic starts around 5.30 am.
The new timings will help passengers reaching Bengaluru by trains and buses in the early morning hours, the BMRCL said.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:09 IST)