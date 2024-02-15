Obscene picture posted on Bengaluru Rural Police's official Facebook page

Bengaluru: Unknown suspects have allegedly posted an ‘obscene’ photograph on the Facebook page of the Bengaluru Rural Police (Bengaluru District Police) after gaining access. Officials suspect that the Facebook page was temporarily hacked.
The incident came to light on February 10 when an official from the social media cell checked the ‘Bengaluru District Police’ Facebook page.
The official, who viewed the page at around 6.30 am, stated in his complaint that it “was hacked by unknown people who had gained complete access.”
A senior police officer said that the photo was immediately removed and access to the account was restored.
“We have sought information from the social media platform and are awaiting a response,” the officer told DH. “We are awaiting a response.” A case has been registered at the Bengaluru Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime police station.