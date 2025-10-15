<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order exempting certain small residential buildings within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from the requirement of obtaining an Occupancy Certificate (OC).</p>.<p>Under the new policy, buildings constructed on plots measuring up to 1,200 sqft (approximately 30×40 ft) and built up to ground + 2 floors or stilt + 3 floors will not require an OC before occupation. </p><p>The exemption, however, applies only to buildings with approved plans that comply with building and town planning norms.</p>.<p>The government invoked its powers under Section 241(7) of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, to notify the category of buildings exempted from OC requirements.</p>