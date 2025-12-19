Odisha doctor sexually harassed while returning home in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=doctor">doctor</a> who is a native of Odisha was inappropriately touched by an unidentified man in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a>, police officials said on Friday. </p><p>The incident occurred on December 17 between 12.40 am and 1 am near AGB Layout, Chikkabanavara. </p>.Three arrested for blackmailing, gangraping student on outskirts of Bengaluru.<p>According to the FIR, the 28-year-old victim was going to her PG in AGB Layout after completing her shift at the Sapthagiri Medical College. When she was walking, the unidentified person on a white scooter came close to her, stopped his vehicle and got down. </p><p>“He asked me where the bus station was and then began touching me and behaving inappropriately. I began screaming and the person fled the spot in his vehicle,” the doctor told the police. </p><p>The following afternoon, she approached the Soladevenahalli police and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under BNS Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). </p><p>“An investigation is underway to identify and trace the suspect,” a police investigator told DH.</p>