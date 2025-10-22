<p>Bengaluru: K Aravind, the 38-year-old Ola Electric engineer who died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ola-founder-bhavish-aggarwal-booked-after-engineer-dies-by-suicide-leaves-28-page-note-3770151">suicide allegedly due to workplace harassment</a>, had not received his variable pay and incentives for two years, his brother has claimed. </p><p>In a 28-page handwritten death note, Aravind detailed the unpaid dues and urged his family to pursue legal action. The note was addressed to his family, a union minister from Karnataka, the police and the media, his elder brother Ashwin Kannan told DH. </p><p>The family now plans to approach the Labour Department seeking action against the company headquartered in Koramangala. </p><p>Aravind, a homologation engineer, allegedly consumed poison at his home in Chikkakallasandra on September 28. The jurisdictional Subramanyapura police registered a case of abetment of suicide (BNS 108) against Bhavish Aggarwal, the company’s Founder and CEO; Subrath Kumar Dash, Head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulations, and others on October 6. </p>.Relief to Ola founder: Karnataka HC directs Bengaluru police not to harass him in suicide case.<p>Ashwin said: “I have taken legal opinion regarding filing a complaint with the Labour Department. I urge the government to intervene and take appropriate action against the company, where my brother endured a toxic work culture.” </p><p>Manjunath G, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), said the department would look into the matter “if the family approaches us. The company is not exempt from labour laws,” he told this newspaper. </p><p>Maitreyi K, a labour lawyer with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), said the department must take immediate action to ensure adequate compensation for the family. “There are allegations of non-payment of salary and poor working conditions. The department must conduct a comprehensive audit of the company’s working conditions to verify compliance with all labour laws,” she added. </p>.Ola enters Battery Energy Storage Systems market; launches Ola Shakti.<p>Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) said that as an apex body representing the IT and allied industries in Bengaluru, it was committed to promoting and upholding the highest standards of workplace ethics, safety and mental health for all industry professionals. </p><p>It said it was closely following developments and had full faith in the ongoing investigations by the appropriate authorities. It urged all members to cooperate fully with the legal process and prioritise employee welfare and transparent communication. </p><p>It stressed the importance of regular review and enhancement of workplace grievance redressal mechanisms, mental health support systems and open channels for feedback across all member organisations.</p>