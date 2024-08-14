One dead, another injured after cooking mishap in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: One person died and another person was injured after a minor explosion at a rented room due to a cooking mishap in southern Bengaluru. The deceased is Mohsin, while his roommate Azhar is receiving treatment at a hospital.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 am at the Puttenahalli police station limits on 24th Main when the two used the cooker to cook food.
“The two were working in a barbershop on the first floor of the building and stayed in a small 10x10 room above it,” a police officer said. “Prima facie it appears that the lid of the cooker blew off and since the room was small and cluttered something caught fire. It is suspected that a short-circuit occurred and is being verified.”
Both were from Uttar Pradesh and sustained burn injuries and were moved to a hospital, where Mohsin died on Wednesday morning.
"Everything, including circuits, has been checked and the presence of chemicals was also checked and nothing suspicious was found so far," a well-placed police source said, adding that all angles are being verified and urged the public not to panic and refrain from believing in rumours.
Published 14 August 2024, 14:12 IST