One dead, another injured after cooking mishap in Bengaluru

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 am at the Puttenahalli police station limits on 24th Main when the two used the cooker to cook food.

“The two were working in a barbershop on the first floor of the building and stayed in a small 10x10 room above it,” a police officer said. “Prima facie it appears that the lid of the cooker blew off and since the room was small and cluttered something caught fire. It is suspected that a short-circuit occurred and is being verified.”