One more arrest made by Bengaluru's forest department

<p>Bengaluru: The Forest Department has arrested another accused in connection with the wildlife crime case (No. 04/2025-26) dated June 29, 2025, related to the killing of a large number of spotted deer registered in the Kaggalipur Forest Range. </p>.When iguanas, cuscus, snakes are smuggled into Bengaluru.<p>The arrested accused is Dominic Raj, a resident of Krishnadoddi village, Jigani hobli, Anekal taluk. So far, four accused have been arrested in this case, and the Forest Department has intensified the investigation. The probe is being carried out under the leadership of the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Bangalore South.</p>.<p>The case is being investigated, and call detail records (CDR) have helped trace the movements of the accused.</p>