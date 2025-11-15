<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday and instilled confidence with the Gandhi family scion following the Congress party's massive defeat in the Bihar assembly polls.<br><br>Siddaramaiah was in Delhi to attend a book release programme of former Union Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.</p>.Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>The CM meeting with Rahul Gandhi fueled political speculation amid talk of ‘November Revolution’ of possible change of leadership in Karnataka. However, the CM categorically told media that “Karnataka political issue including long pending cabinet rejig or any other issues was not discussed with Rahul. This meeting was only to discuss the outcome of Bihar polls.”<br><br>The CM said he, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Rahul. Congress General Secretary ( Organisation) K C Venugopal and other party central leaders were also present. The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, in which both Siddaramaiah and Reddy reposed faith in Rahul leadership and vowed to extend full support to his fight against the BJP and its agenda.<br><br>“Since the Congress suffered a setback in the Bihar assembly polls, me and Revanth Reddy went to meet Rahul. Both of us instilled confidence with Rahul. We also extended full support to his fight against the BJP and its agenda. Together we will continue to fight against the BJP,” the CM said.<br><br>To a question on cabinet reshuffle, the CM said he has not discussed any other issues except Bihar election outcome.<br><br>When asked whether he will come again to meet Rahul the CM said he has not yet decided on this issue.<br><br>The CM also said he has no plan to meet Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge now.<br><br>The CM also said he sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss state pending issues including pending approval for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi water disputes. “If the PM appointment is confirmed, again I will come to Delhi on Monday,” the CM said.<br><br>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also in the national capital to attend the Kapil Sibal event. When asked Shivakumar about the CM meeting with Rahul Gandhi he said, “The CM is free to meet any leader and there is nothing wrong in it.”<br><br>Asked about the 'November Revolution', Shivakumar said he was not aware of any revolution.<br><br>On the pending cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar said, "It is the prerogative of the CM. You can ask this to the CM only.”<br><br>When asked whether he has plans to meet the party top leaders, he said, “ if the party leaders are available I will meet them.”</p>