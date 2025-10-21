<p>Bengaluru: Out of Bengaluru’s 3.45 lakh registered autorickshaws, only about 10,000 have had their metres recalibrated to reflect the revised fares, as of October 18.</p><p>The Transport Department had announced that drivers must recalibrate and verify their metres by October 31 to align with the new fare structure — Rs 36 for the first 2 km and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre.</p><p>As per the government directive, auto drivers must approach authorised manufacturers for calibration and then get the metres verified by the Legal Metrology Department.</p><p>The process began in mid-August, with four offices designated for the task — the Legal Metrology office on Ali Asker Road, Robertson Road in Fraser Town, the BBMP ground in Nandini Layout, and Shalini Ground in Jayanagar.</p><p>However, several auto drivers told DH that they were turned away from these centres and asked to return after October 25 to complete the verification process.</p>.2 traffic police officers in Karnataka suspended after video of them assaulting auto driver goes viral\n.<p>"A majority of our staff has been assigned to socio-economic survey duty, so we are able to carry out the verification process only at two of the four locations. Despite that, few drivers are turning up. We are seeing fewer than 5–10 drivers a day. We have reached out to multiple auto unions to address this and will be requesting the government to extend the deadline,” a senior department official told DH.</p><p>Ride-aggregator platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri had implemented the revised fares in August.</p><p>"Auto drivers do not even have the revised fare chart displayed. They continue to charge as they please. Whether metres are updated or not, the situation remains unchanged. This is just an eyewash,” said Jeevana GR, a regular commuter, adding that traffic police no longer act against errant drivers.</p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had earlier suggested organising a special drive to enforce the new fare structure, but the initiative is yet to begin.</p>