Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP's R Ashoka predicts Siddaramaiah government may collapse by November or December

“The high court has said that it is not mandatory to participate in the survey. But the government has violated it. Are those running the government ‘Bruhaspathis’?” Ashoka questioned.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 21:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 21:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPSiddaramaiahR AshokaKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us