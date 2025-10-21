<p>Hassan: The dissent within the ruling Congress will continue and the Siddaramaiah government would fall by November or December, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka predicted on Monday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is internal bickering, dissent and disagreement among the leaders within the Congress. This is a government that has gone astray.”</p><p>“The Congress government has done nothing in Karnataka over the last two-and-a-half years. Now, it has raked up the RSS issue to cover up its failures,” Ashoka criticised.</p><p>Reacting to a query on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s statement on the BJP offer, Ashoka said, “Let the DCM reveal the name of the BJP leader who he claims to have approached him. Let him not fire bullets in the air. If he has the courage, let him furnish the evidence.”</p>.Congress using Karnataka as ATM for Bihar poll expenses: Ashoka.<p>On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a section of his cabinet colleagues targeting Infosys co-founder Narayanamurthy and Sudha Murty for opting out of socio-educational survey, Ashoka said, “The high court has said that it is not mandatory to participate in the survey. But the government has violated it. Are those running the government ‘Bruhaspathis’?” he questioned.</p>.<p>“Several industrialists have criticised the state government for the poor roads in Bengaluru. If Bengaluru has to become ‘Brand Bengaluru’, it is these taxpayers who are also responsible and not just those who run the government. Is it wrong for the taxpayers to ask for proper roads? They had also questioned us, when the BJP government was in power, Ashoka said.</p>