Open Day at UR Rao Satellite Centre on Aug 10, 11

DHNS
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 21:23 IST

Bengaluru: The UR Rao Satellite Centre is organising 'Open Day' on August 10 and 11 to celebrate National Space Day, which commemorates the success of the Chandayaan-3 mission.

August 23, 2023 was the day the Vikram Lander landed and the Pragyan Rover was deployed on the lunar surface. The Open Day is set to demonstrate space technologies and is open to registered students, teachers and the general public.

The objective of the event is to bring awareness of India’s space programme to the masses and push young minds into a career in space science and technology.

Published 07 August 2024, 21:23 IST
