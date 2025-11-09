Menu
Karur stampede | Ambulance drivers appear before CBI for questioning

About five to six ambulance drivers who were present during the incident appeared before the central agency, sources said.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 17:08 IST
