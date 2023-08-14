Over a lakh visitors mark busy weekend at Bengaluru's Lalbagh flower show

Thousands converged on the Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Sunday to witness this year’s Independence Day flower show. Sources familiar with the show revealed that at least 1.25 lakh people visited the garden on Sunday, including 20,000 children. Authorities had issued tickets worth Rs 80.5 lakh on Sunday.
Over 3.59 lakh people had visited the Lalbagh flower show until Saturday evening, with total tickets sold amounting to Rs 1.8 crore. This number went up to 4,84,049 visitors and Rs 2,60,95,000 in ticket sales by the end of the weekend.
At 3.30 pm on Sunday, lengthy queues were seen at the Lalbagh metro station, with people lining up at the entrance and exit gates. Those with tokens and paper tickets were directed to a separate queue next to the automated gates, where metro staff verified and collected them. Ticket cost was set at Rs 80 for adults and Rs 30 for children under 12 years.
Inside the garden, litter and paper were scattered amidst the gathering crowds, particularly near the food and beverage stalls lining the path to the glass house. Excited families and children formed lengthy queues that stretched over a hundred meters. Police personnel managed the orderly entry of visitors into the glass house in batches. Sources expect the footfall to increase up to 2.5 lakh on Independence Day.