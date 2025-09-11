Bengaluru police denies permission for protest against Gaza genocide at Freedom Park on September 12

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have denied permission for a protest against the Gaza genocide at Freedom Park on September 12, citing space constraints due to ongoing demonstrations at the venue. </p>.<p>The inspector of the jurisdictional Upparpet police station conveyed the denial in writing to the organisers on September 9. </p>.Bengaluru police bust theft gangs; recover vehicles & gold worth Rs 30 lakh.<p>The protest was organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Bengaluru for Justice and Peace, Fridays for Future, and other organisations. </p>.<p>A source said the police denied permission, citing the need to deploy personnel for the Ganesha idol immersion processions, and asked the organisers to hold the protest anytime between September 22 and 29. </p>