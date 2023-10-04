Paperless policing: Southeast division first, others to follow shortly

All police stations in the city commissionerate limits would likely go digital by November, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday.
The commissioner also said e-Office — a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National E-Governance Plan — would be implemented totally.
“(Digitisation) will be implemented as quickly as possible... maybe in a month’s time,” Dayananda said in response to a query by this reporter. “By this time next month, it should be done across all police stations. The crime work — registration of FIRs, investigation, etc — is already on Police IT.”
The development follows an exclusive DH report on October 1 regarding the southeast police division becoming the first to go paperless and implement e-Office.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) CK Baba had earlier said that the digital mode would help officers remotely access administrative matters such as leaves, promotions, punishments, and inquiries, among others.
"Besides, it would provide transparency, convenience, efficiency, and accountability. It would also promote two-way communication, improve response time, and help achieve sustainability goals," Baba said.
Dayananda said that e-Office is already in use in his office and that of the DCPs. “All files from the DCPs' offices to the commissioner's office move through e-Office,” he said.
“Manpower was wasted earlier as people had to carry files physically through the tapal system, which has been reduced. The Southeast DCP took the lead and all police stations in his division are using e-Office for administrative work.
“Gradually, it will be extended to other divisions, including law and order and traffic. As a separate project, we have a plan to digitise and archive old documents,” the commissioner added.