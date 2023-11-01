JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Parking restrictions in place amid Rajyotsava celebrations in Kanteerava stadium

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, guests, schoolchildren, officials and the public will attend the event.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 21:11 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: In view of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday, the city traffic police has announced parking restrictions on a few roads around the venue.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, guests, schoolchildren, officials and the public will attend the event.

Parking won't be allowed from 6 am till the conclusion of the event on the following roads: Kasturba Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Mallya Hospital Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

“Public are requested to use alternative roads and avoid the roads in and around the Kanteerava stadium,” the traffic police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 October 2023, 21:11 IST)
Bengaluru newsparkingKanteerava stadiumRajyotsava

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT