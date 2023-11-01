Parking restrictions in place amid Rajyotsava celebrations in Kanteerava stadium

Bengaluru: In view of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday, the city traffic police has announced parking restrictions on a few roads around the venue.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, guests, schoolchildren, officials and the public will attend the event.
Parking won't be allowed from 6 am till the conclusion of the event on the following roads: Kasturba Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Mallya Hospital Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
“Public are requested to use alternative roads and avoid the roads in and around the Kanteerava stadium,” the traffic police said in a statement.