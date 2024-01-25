JOIN US
Part of Kanakapura Roadd closed for temple festival today

These restrictions will be enforced from 9 am to 4 pm, police said.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 00:21 IST

Bengaluru: For Brahma Rathotsava at the Banashankari temple on Thursday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), South Division, has implemented restrictions on both lanes of Kanakapura Road, extending from the Banashankari metro station to Sarakki market.

These restrictions will be enforced from 9 am to 4 pm, police said.

Motorists heading from the city toward Kanakapura are advised to turn right at the Banashankari bus station and follow the route through Yarab Nagar and KS Layout Junction to rejoin Kanakapura Road.

Light motor and goods vehicles travelling north should make a right turn at Sarakki market, proceeding via JP Nagar’s IG Circle, while heavy vehicles are directed to turn right at Aster Hospital and follow the route through Rajalakshmi Circle.

(Published 25 January 2024, 00:21 IST)
