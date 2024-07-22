Partial cancellation of trains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The following trains will be partially cancelled due to safety works.
Train number 12657 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, commencing the journey on July 30, August 6 and 13, will terminate at Whitefield.
Train number 16594 Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 30, August 6 and 13, will terminate at Yelahanka.
Train number 17392 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 30, August 6 and 13, will terminate at Yeshwantpur.
Train number 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 31, August 7 and 14, will originate from Yeshwantpur.
Train number 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger special, commencing the journey on July 30, August 6 and 13, will terminate at Yeshwantpur.
Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Daily Passenger Special, commencing the journey on July 31, August 7 and 14, will originate from Yeshwantpur.
Published 21 July 2024, 21:13 IST