SUCI(C) condemns guidance value-based property tax system

Bengaluru: The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has opposed the BBMP’s decision to impose guidance value-based property tax.
Terming the decision ‘unilateral’, the party pointed out that the civic body should wait for the formation of the elected council to discuss the new system in detail.
“The civic body has not involved people in an extensive and meaningful consultation. Therefore, it is a bureaucratic measure without people’s mandate and hence, needs to be scrapped lock, stock, and barrel,” the party said in a press release.
(Published 04 March 2024, 22:50 IST)