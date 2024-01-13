Partying after 1 am: Kannada actor Darshan, Rockline Venkatesh appear before police

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and seven others recorded their statements before police on Friday regarding the alleged partying well past the 1 am deadline at a restobar in northern Bengaluru, senior officials said.
Apart from Darshan, film actors Daali Dhananjay, Abhishek Ambarish, Satish Ninasam, Rockline Venkatesh, Tharun Sudhir (also director), Chikkanna and music composer-singer V Harikrishna appeared before the police.
A senior police officer, overseeing the case, told DH that Darshan and seven others were in the restobar on January 4 and were questioned regarding happenings during their presence there.
Film producer Rockline Venkatesh spoke to reporters after recording statements with police. He said that they had a show of the film Kaatera for Kannada film stars on the night of January 3. After that, we went to the restobar for dinner. “I requested the owner of the restobar to arrange for dinner and went there as it was late. It was not pre-planned at all.”
Well-placed police sources said that Darshan and others were at the restobar to celebrate the success of his movie Kaatera.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Prasantha, the restobar manager, and Shashi Rekha Jagadish, the owner. According to the police, despite directing to stop the service at 1 am on January 4, the restobar continued to operate and serve alcohol to the patrons.
Officials from the Subramanyanagar police station then visited the restobar at around 3.15 am after which the services were stopped.
The police said that the manager and the owner violated the Karnataka Excise Act and the Karnataka Police Act as the restobar had operated beyond the deadline.
They were booked under Sections 36(B) and 41 of the Karnataka Excise Act and 103 and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act. Investigations are on, the police said.