Passenger at KIA caught with Rs 38.6-crore cocaine hidden in comic books

<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) arrested a passenger arriving from São Paulo, Brazil, after seizing cocaine worth Rs 38.6 crore hidden inside Portuguese-language children’s comic books.</p>.<p>The passenger, whose identity was not disclosed, was allegedly smuggling 7.72 kg of cocaine.</p>.Republic Day fervour grips book stores in Bengaluru; Constitution-related copies in demand.<p>He was intercepted at Terminal 2 on January 21 and later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, customs officials said in a statement on X.</p>