Paul Fernandes chronicles Bengaluru’s history in new exhibition

Bengaluru: An exhibition of drawings and illustrations, capturing the history and essence of Bengaluru opened on Saturday at Bangalore International Centre.
The showcase, ‘Bangalore Then and Now’, features the works of renowned Bengaluru artist Paul Fernandes. It is an extension of Paul’s new book ‘The Great Bangalore Morph: From Kempegowda to Covid’. The book is co-authored by Chicku Jayadeva, a Bengaluru-based writer.
Paul is known for his quirky representation of the city’s iconic buildings, and other quintessential elements. In the exhibition, he has chronicled the history of the city beginning with its founding. It goes on to capture the city’s transition over the years - from a pensioner’s paradise to becoming the country’s ‘beer capital’ and then the ‘IT capital’. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forms another important part of the collection.
The book is composed of his signature illustrations. One can learn about the city’s social, economic and cultural growth over the decades. Three distinct time periods - Days of Yore, More Familiar Times and 2019: The Year Our World Changed - make it easier to read through. The exhibition is on till December 13.
Paul and Chicku are conducting guided walkthroughs of the exhibition (Sunday 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm, Monday to Wednesday, 5.30 pm).