<p>Bengaluru: Metro rides in Bengaluru will get costlier from February 9, with fares set to rise by 5 per cent across all 10 fare zones, sources with knowledge of the matter said. </p><p>The minimum fare will increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum will go up from Rs 90 to Rs 95. Fares will be rounded off to the nearest rupeе if the hike is 50 paise or more, sources told DH. </p><p>For instance, a Rs 30 ticket will be rounded off to Rs 32, instead of Rs 31.5. </p><p>The hike is being implemented in line with the Fare Fixation Committee's 2024 report, which DH had reported in September 2025. </p>.Feasibility studies on to add 200+ km of new metro corridors: BMRCL official .<p>On February 9, 2025, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had raised fares by an average of 51.55 per cent before discounts and 46.39 per cent after discounts, translating to annual hike of 6.87 per cent since June 2017, the last time the fares were revised. </p><p>Following public backlash, the maximum hike was capped at 71.43 per cent. </p><p>The BMRCL implemented the hike after accepting the FFC report in toto. It says that under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the committee’s recommendations are binding on it. </p><p>The BMRCL had sought annual automatic fare revision through a transparent formula to "improve its operating ratio on a continuous basis". Without this, its net loss would touch Rs 577 crore by 2029-30, it had noted. </p><p>In its submission to the FFC, the BMRCL noted that the state government may not continue to provide it with Shadow Cash Support (SCS), given its "present financial position". </p><p>Karnataka, an equal partner in Namma Metro, provides SCS through budgetary allocation for cash loss reimbursement and interest-free sub-debt towards loan payment to the government of India and domestic financial institutions. </p><p>Although Namma Metro has achieved profit after interest in recent years, it still carries outstanding loan liabilities of Rs 13,106.65 crore and subordinate debt of Rs 21,521.23 crore. </p><p>Between 2025-26 and 2029-30, the BMRCL faces loan repayments of Rs 9,651.6 crore and depreciation costs of Rs 5,721.6 crore. </p><p>Although the BMRCL pushed for a 6 per cent annual automatic hike, it was capped at 5 per cent. The annual fare hike is determined by a transparent formula, or 5 per cent per annum whichever is lower (in each fare slab), and will remain valid until the next FFC submits its report. </p>.Namma Metro deploys Home Guards to enforce commuter etiquette.<p>Independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam criticised the hike as "absolutely unfair". </p><p>"Delhi Metro's 4th FFC also recommended annual fare increases in 2017, but fares were not raised until 2025, that too only modestly. Delhi metro fares are still lower than Bengaluru's," he stated. </p><p>Prakash Mandoth of Bangalore Metro and Suburban Rail Passengers' Assocation said the hike should apply only to token users, while passengers paying via smartcards and QR codes should be exempted. </p><p>Route Current Fare New fare</p><p>MG Road to V Soudha Rs 10 Rs 11</p><p>Indiranagar to KR Pura Rs 20 Rs 21</p><p>Kengeri-Mysuru Rs 30 Rs 32 </p><p>Yeshwanpur to Majestic Rs 40 Rs 42</p><p>Peenya to Chickpet Rs 50 Rs 53 </p><p>Silk Board to Bommasandra Rs 60 Rs 63</p><p>MG Road-Whitefield Rs 70 Rs 74</p><p>Madavara-Banashankari Rs 80 Rs 84</p><p>Challaghatta-ITPL Rs 90 Rs 95</p>