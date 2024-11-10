Home
Pay up to Rs 400 a month to dispose of garbage, Bengaluru civic body BBMP proposes

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) — an offshoot of the BBMP — plans to introduce the user fee from the 2025-26 financial year, hoping to earn an additional Rs 600 crore per year.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 03:04 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 03:04 IST
