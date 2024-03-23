Peak Bengaluru moment: Startup co-founder, colleague brainstorm ideas while stuck in traffic

As Bengaluru's 'start-up vibes' and 'crazy traffic' merges, a co-founder, Ankit Parasher of Salt and Lets Transport bumped into his office colleague during the traffic.
Parasher was heading to his office when he got stuck, coincidentally, he met his colleague, who also happens to be his neighbour. The two office mates had a brainstroming session while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.
Parasher shared a picture on X and wrote, “Before moving to Bengaluru, I heard about the startup vibe and the crazy traffic.”
“Today, they merged! Stuck at a red light, @_shivamsr and I brainstormed our new onboarding flow. We were late to the office, but it was a productive detour!”
Recently, netizens saw another 'peak Bengaluru moment' when a man was captured dining alone at an eatery while wearing a VR headset. The man had a beverage in front of him and was making hand gestures, apparently interacting with the VR.
(Published 23 March 2024, 14:49 IST)